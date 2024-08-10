Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit declines 19.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.51% to Rs 80.13 croreNet profit of Mitsu Chem Plast declined 19.26% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.51% to Rs 80.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales80.1379.72 1 OPM %6.006.31 -PBDT3.163.26 -3 PBT1.501.84 -18 NP1.091.35 -19
