Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit declines 53.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Mitsu Chem Plast declined 53.46% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 80.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 73.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.80.4673.476.8510.483.935.732.184.201.483.18

