MKP Mobility consolidated net profit declines 27.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of MKP Mobility declined 27.69% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.49% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

