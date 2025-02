MKVentures Capital consolidated net profit rises 7.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.29% to Rs 4.93 crore

Net profit of MKVentures Capital rose 7.16% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4.934.43149.49176.757.286.967.186.945.395.03

