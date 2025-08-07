MKVentures Capital standalone net profit declines 17.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.09% to Rs 3.13 crore

Net profit of MKVentures Capital declined 17.51% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.09% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.133.73176.36191.695.567.065.506.974.245.14

