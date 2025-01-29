Sensex gains 535 pts; IT shares outperforms; VIX rises 2.96%

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 535.35 points or 0.71% to 76,436.25. The Nifty 50 index advanced 178.75 points or 0.78% to 23,136.85.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 2% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 2.51%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,867 shares rose and 902 shares fell. A total of 147 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.96% to 18.73. The Nifty 30 January 2025 futures were trading at 23,132.15, at a discount of 4.7 points as compared with the spot at 23,136.85.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 January 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 134.7 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 135 lakh contracts was seen at 22,000 strike.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index rose 1.78% to 42,565.95. The index declined 2.20% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.
Persistent Systems (up 4.94%), LTIMindtree (up 3.17%), Mphasis (up 2.99%), L&T Technology Services (up 2.81%), Coforge (up 2.65%), Wipro (up 1.99%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.31%), HCL Technologies (up 1.29%), Infosys (up 1.24%), and Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.95%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Mahanagar Gas shed 0.23%. The company has reported a 28.9% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 225.37 crore despite a 12% increase in net revenue to Rs 1,757.58 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.
Piramal Pharma added 1.14%. The pharmaceutical companys consolidated net profit tumbled 63.6% to Rs 3.68 crore despite a 12.54% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,204.22 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.
VIP Industries shed 0.53%. The firm reported consolidated net loss of Rs 12.42 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 7.15 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 8.29% year on year (YoY) to Rs 503.54 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.
JSW Energy tumbled 7.14% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 32.2% to Rs 157.45 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 232.24 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 3.72% to Rs 2,430 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2342.77 crore in Q3 FY24.
