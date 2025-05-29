Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modi Naturals consolidated net profit rises 547.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Modi Naturals consolidated net profit rises 547.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 58.51% to Rs 189.90 crore

Net profit of Modi Naturals rose 547.62% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.51% to Rs 189.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 31.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.80% to Rs 662.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 399.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales189.90119.80 59 662.91399.82 66 OPM %8.484.66 -8.452.27 - PBDT12.953.07 322 45.512.48 1735 PBT11.131.35 724 37.69-1.73 LP NP8.161.26 548 31.03-1.38 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ironwood Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Triumph International Finance India consolidated net profit rises 3.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 94.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Modern Insulators consolidated net profit declines 45.82% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story