Modi Naturals consolidated net profit rises 547.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Modi Naturals rose 547.62% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.51% to Rs 189.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 31.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.80% to Rs 662.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 399.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

189.90119.80662.91399.828.484.668.452.2712.953.0745.512.4811.131.3537.69-1.738.161.2631.03-1.38

