Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Triumph International Finance India consolidated net profit rises 3.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Triumph International Finance India consolidated net profit rises 3.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Triumph International Finance India rose 3.40% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.25% to Rs 3.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 94.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Modern Insulators consolidated net profit declines 45.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit declines 20.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Aurobindo Pharma arm incorporates WOS in Netherlands

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story