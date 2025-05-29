Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 94.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.88% to Rs 27.83 crore

Net profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals declined 94.36% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.88% to Rs 27.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.84% to Rs 10.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.40% to Rs 108.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

27.8323.41108.2881.179.2725.8912.1222.872.876.4714.8719.521.825.6710.9716.310.8815.6010.4749.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News