Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.73% to Rs 153.50 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries declined 19.91% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.73% to Rs 153.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 173.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.88% to Rs 84.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 59.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 584.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 550.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

153.50173.89584.79550.9615.7514.9115.7514.4129.2835.71100.3591.5023.2530.9385.4179.6118.0622.5584.3359.02

