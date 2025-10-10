Tata Communications Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Subex Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd and Redington Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 October 2025.

Subex Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd and Redington Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 October 2025.

Tata Communications Ltd soared 12.25% to Rs 1905 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10213 shares in the past one month.

Subex Ltd spiked 9.93% to Rs 13.17. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd surged 8.77% to Rs 48.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 110.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.79 lakh shares in the past one month. Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd spurt 8.42% to Rs 989.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17301 shares in the past one month. Redington Ltd added 6.63% to Rs 286.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.21 lakh shares in the past one month.