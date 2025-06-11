Tata Elxsi allots 142 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Elxsi has allotted 142 equity shares under 'Tata Elxsi Limited Performance Stock Option Plan 2023'. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up equity share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 62,28,46,960 divided into 6,22,84,696 equity shares of Rs. 10 each from Rs. 62,28,45,540 divided into 6,22,84,554 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News