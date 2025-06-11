Kaynes Tech arm inks pact with Fujitsu Electronics to acquire assets

Kaynes Technology India announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Kaynes Semicon has entered into asset purchase agreement (APA) with Fujitsu General Electronics (Fujitsu Electronics) to acquire the production lines for power modules.Under the agreement, Kaynes Semicon will acquire production lines for power modules and the identified assets from Fujitsu Electronics based on the terms, conditions as set out in the APA.
The company will acquire the assets owned by the Fujitsu Electronics for total consideration of JPY 15.91 billion.
Kaynes Technology is a leading end-to-end and IoT solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturer in India, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of electronics system and design manufacturing (ESDM) services.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 43% to Rs 116.20 crore on 54.5% increase in net sales to Rs 984.48 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The counter rose 0.15% to Rs 5,595.40 on the BSE.
