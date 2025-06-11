Onesource Specialty edges higher after inking manufacturing pact with biotech firm Xbrane

Onesource Specialty Pharma advanced 1.55% to Rs 2057 after the company announced a partnership with Sweden-based Xbrane Biopharma AB for manufacturing biosimilars for global markets.

Xbrane Biopharma AB is a biotechnology company. It develops biological drugs based on a patented platform technology that provides significantly lower production costs compared to competing systems.

Xbrane has a portfolio of biosimilar candidates targeting EUR 23 billion in estimated annual peak sales of the respective reference product.

The lead candidate Ximluci (a ranibizumab biosimilar) is granted market authorization approval in Europe (launched in 2023) and is now under the approval process for the U.S. launch.

As part of the agreement, Xbrane will tech transfer its select product(s) to OneSources integrated drug substance and drug product (DS/DP) facility in Bangalore, India. The collaboration aims to strengthen Xbranes global supply chain, while enabling OneSource to accelerate regulatory approvals, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA), for its biologics drug substance facility. As part of the collaboration, OneSource has also participated in Xbranes latest funding round, reinforcing the long-term alignment between the two companies. Neeraj Sharma, managing director & CEO of OneSource Specialty Pharma, said: The partnership with Xbrane reflects our shared ambition to drive broader access to cutting-edge biologics worldwide.

Xbranes proven success in biosimilar development, combined with OneSources fully integrated biologics platform, creates a strong platform for global impact. We are pleased to support the scale-up of high-quality biosimilars and advance our vision of being a trusted partner to the worlds leading biotech companies. OneSource Specialty Pharma is a pure-play specialty pharmaceutical CDMO. The company focuses on the development and manufacturing of complex pharmaceutical products including biologics, drug-device combinations, sterile injectables, and oral technologies (soft gelatine capsules). It has five manufacturing facilities approved by global regulatory authorities and a dedicated team of over 1,200 professionals. On a consolidated basis, OneSource Specialty Pharma reported net profit of Rs 98.50 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 40.17 crore in Q4 March 2024. Net sales surged 482.38% YoY to Rs 425.95 crore in Q4 March 2025.