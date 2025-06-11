Wall Street Rises Ahead of Inflation Data; Gold and Oil Slip on US - China Trade Uncertainty

Stocks gain modestly as investors await inflation reports; NFIB index up but gold and oil dip amid cautious sentiment and global trade concerns.

The Dow climbed 105.11 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 42,866.87, while the NASDAQ gained 123.75 points or 0.63 percent to close at 19,714.99 and the S&P 500 added 32.93 points or 0.55 percent to end at 6,038.81.

The National Federation of Independent Business said the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index in the US increased to 98.8 in May 2025. a lack of major U.S. economic data probably kept traders on the sidelines as they look ahead to the release of crucial reports on consumer and producer price inflation in the coming days. European stocks turned in a mixed performance. the mood remained cautious in most of the markets amid a lack of any significant economic data or earnings news from the region.