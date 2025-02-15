Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Antarctica reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Antarctica reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 7329.17% to Rs 17.83 crore

Net profit of Antarctica reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7329.17% to Rs 17.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales17.830.24 7329 OPM %3.42-12.50 -PBDT0.61-0.03 LP PBT0.59-0.07 LP NP0.59-0.07 LP

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

