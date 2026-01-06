Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹29,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹29,000 crore

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.68% Government Security 2040 for a notified amount of ₹16,000 crore and (ii) 6.90% Government Security 2065 for a notified amount of ₹13,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on January 09, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

