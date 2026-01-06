NBCC bags Rs 134-cr work orders in Odisha

NBCC (India) announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 134.05 crore for educational infrastructure projects in Odisha.

The orders, received in the ordinary course of business, include a Rs 45.87-crore contract from Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, Odisha, for construction, repair, and renovation works at its campus in Baripada, Mayurbhanj district, under the PM-USHA scheme.

The company has also bagged an Rs 88.18-crore order from the Odisha School Programme Authority, Bhubaneswar, for execution of civil works under the Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya Scheme.

Both contracts have been awarded by domestic entities and involve project management consultancy services. The projects will be executed as per the terms and conditions specified by the respective clients, NBCC said.