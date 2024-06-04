Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MOIL's monthly managanese ore sales rises 41% YoY in May 2024

MOIL's monthly managanese ore sales rises 41% YoY in May 2024

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

MOIL said that it has recorded monthly managanese ore sales of 2.15 lakh tones in May 2024, registering a growth of 41% over May 2023.

The company has managed to surpass its previous record monthly managanese ore sales 1.83 lakh tonnes in reported December 2019.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sales during Apr-May24, has been higher by 31.5% as compared to corresponding period last year (CPLY). MOIL further stated that it has increased the prices of various grades by about 65% in the current financial year.

On the production front, 3.05 lakh tonnes of manganese ore production was achieved in Apr-May, 2024, registering a growth of 7% over CPLY.

MOIL has also continued its focus on exploration activities and carried out exploratory core drilling of 18,609 meters in Apr-May 2024, which is higher by 26% YoY.

MOIL is engaged in the exploration, exploitation and marketing of manganese ore and products, such as electrolytic manganese dioxide and high carbon ferro manganese alloy. The Government of India held 64.68% stake in MOIL as on 31 December 2023.

The company's net profit rose 12.60% to Rs 91.15 crore despite a 2.85% fall in sales to Rs 415.88 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.

The scrip fell 3.61% to currently trade at Rs 506.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kiri Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MOIL spurts as production rises 15% YoY in Feb'24

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IFCI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Kalyan Jewellers inks pact to acquire 15% stake in Candere

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd Slides 3.98%

Phoenix Mills Ltd Spurts 1.65%

ARSS Infrastructure Projects wins work order of Rs 10 cr

Reliance Industries to develop integrated digital and services industrial area in Navi Mumbai

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story