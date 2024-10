MOIL standalone net profit declines 18.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.01% to Rs 291.89 crore

Net profit of MOIL declined 18.79% to Rs 49.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.01% to Rs 291.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 347.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.291.89347.5327.1327.71105.97116.7968.1681.5749.9661.52

