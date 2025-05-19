Vodafone Idea tanks after SC snub on AGR dues

Vodafone Idea shares nosedived 8.6% to Rs 6.73 after the Supreme Court reportedly dismissed the company's writ petition seeking urgent relief on its long-standing Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues.

The courtroom blow had a ripple effect. Indus Towers shares slid up to 2.8%, underscoring wider worries about the sector's financial strain. In light of the development, stock exchanges have sought clarification from Vodafone Idea, but a response is still pending.

According to the media reports, the Supreme Court called the plea "shocking" and "misconceived," asserting that the relief sought was not legally tenable. Vodafone Idea had sought an urgent hearing last Friday, pleading for relief on dues amounting to nearly Rs 30,000 crore, largely comprising penalties and interest on penalties under the AGR framework.

The telco warned that without further government support, the sector could face an existential crisis. Curiously, the Indian government holds a 49% stake in Vodafone Idea after converting earlier dues into equity.

Despite the turmoil, Vodafone Idea still has a sizable retail backing. As of the March quarter, 59.28 lakh small investors, those holding up to Rs 2 lakh in shares, remain part of its investor base.

Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is amongst Indias leading telecom service providers. The company provides pan India Voice and Data services across 2G and 4G technology. The company holds a large spectrum portfolio including mid band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles and is in the process of launching 5G in 17 circles.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6,609.3 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 6,985.9 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose by 4.16% year-on-year to Rs 11,117.3 crore in Q3 FY25.

