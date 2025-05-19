Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asutosh Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Asutosh Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Asutosh Enterprises reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.83% to Rs 3.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea tanks after SC snub on AGR dues

Kalpataru Projects Intl gains after Q4 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 225 cr

Barometers trade lower; PSU banks jump for 7th day

Global gloom sends bulls into a retreat, Nifty below 24,950 mark

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.26%

First Published: May 19 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story