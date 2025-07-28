Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit rises 35.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.29% to Rs 240.56 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Packaging rose 35.51% to Rs 22.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.29% to Rs 240.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 196.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.240.56196.7219.4518.1643.2433.7529.2022.1922.4016.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News