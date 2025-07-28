Surana Solar reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 81.60% to Rs 2.09 crore

Net profit of Surana Solar remain constant at Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 81.60% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.0911.36-79.434.230.670.770.360.330.280.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News