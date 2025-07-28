Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 72.41% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net loss of Ramgopal Polytex reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 72.41% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.240.87-370.83-20.69-0.680-0.680-0.680

