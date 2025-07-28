Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 282.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.65% to Rs 101.76 crore

Net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces rose 282.88% to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 36.65% to Rs 101.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 74.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.101.7674.4721.1012.3318.168.5616.597.4311.182.92

