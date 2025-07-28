National Fittings standalone net profit declines 62.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.93% to Rs 20.58 crore

Net profit of National Fittings declined 62.19% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.93% to Rs 20.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.20.5815.1417.356.014.311.233.600.422.626.93

