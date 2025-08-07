Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit declines 86.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.27% to Rs 33.29 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Technologies declined 86.87% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.27% to Rs 33.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.33.2939.291.4119.042.318.420.816.760.685.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News