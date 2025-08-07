Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit declines 86.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit declines 86.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales decline 15.27% to Rs 33.29 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Technologies declined 86.87% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.27% to Rs 33.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales33.2939.29 -15 OPM %1.4119.04 -PBDT2.318.42 -73 PBT0.816.76 -88 NP0.685.18 -87

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

