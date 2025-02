Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit declines 92.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.52% to Rs 33.60 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Technologies declined 92.30% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 19.52% to Rs 33.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 41.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.33.6041.758.1526.442.3011.050.719.380.547.01

