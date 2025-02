Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 615.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.85% to Rs 4518.35 crore

Net profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 615.06% to Rs 80.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.85% to Rs 4518.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4903.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4518.354903.523.961.71168.4973.74105.2917.2580.2311.22

