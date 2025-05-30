Mold-Tek Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.26% to Rs 29.88 crore

Net loss of Mold-Tek Technologies reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.26% to Rs 29.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.30% to Rs 12.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.26% to Rs 145.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

29.8842.24145.85160.74-10.1722.6313.3826.11-0.459.9622.8443.47-1.978.3016.3237.10-1.566.4212.1727.85

