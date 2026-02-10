Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants receives LoA from Central Railway

Associate Sponsors

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has recently received Letter of Acceptance from Central Railway for updating, reconciling, certification and computerization of land plan of Pune- Miraj doubling work for handing over updated land map to open line Pune division in connection with Pune - Miraj doubling project. The total order value of the project is Rs. 5.89 crore. This is a significant development, and it is expected to positively impact the business operations of the Company.

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

