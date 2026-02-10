Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants receives LoA from Central Railway

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has recently received Letter of Acceptance from Central Railway for updating, reconciling, certification and computerization of land plan of Pune- Miraj doubling work for handing over updated land map to open line Pune division in connection with Pune - Miraj doubling project. The total order value of the project is Rs. 5.89 crore. This is a significant development, and it is expected to positively impact the business operations of the Company.

