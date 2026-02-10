NRB Bearings spurts after Q3 PAT climb 34% YoY to Rs 29 cr

NRB Bearings jumped 4.84% to Rs 293.50 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 34.17% to Rs 28.62 crore on 17.73% rise in net sales to Rs 327.92 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 29.32 crore in December 2025 quarter, up 32.66% from Rs 22.10 crore posted in same quarter last year.

During the quarter, total expenses rose 19.73% YoY to Rs 11.71 crore. Cost of material consumed rose 17.71% to Rs 127.87 crore and employee benefits cost increased 10.56% to Rs 53.89 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 26% year-on-year to Rs 64 crore in Q3 FY26. The EBITDA margin also improved, reaching 19.3% compared to 17.9% in the same period last year.

Harshbeena Zaveri, Managing Director said, We are pleased to report a strong consolidated performance for Q3FY26, marking the seventh straight quarter of growth on a corresponding quarter basis. Consolidated Revenue from Operations grew 18% YoY, while Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 64 crore, delivering a healthy EBITDA margin of 19.3%. Consolidated Profit After Tax (before exceptional items) increased to Rs 38 crore, registering a YoY growth of 44%. During the quarter, the Company undertook several strategic initiatives aligned with its long-term diversification and growth strategy. NRB announced a strategic Joint Venture with Italy-based Unitec Group to manufacture industrial cylindrical roller bearings (CRBs) in India, combining NRBs scale and R&D capabilities with Unitecs precision engineering expertise and assured offtake. Additionally, through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Company entered into a Business Transfer Agreement to acquire Mahant Tool Room, marking NRBs formal entry into the aerospace segment, backed by an existing order book and strong technical credentials. In line with these strategic initiatives and to support the increasing share of business across both existing and new product lines, the Company is adding 1725% capacity across various product lines at all its plants.

This expansion is driven by strong growth in current platforms, new product development, and the broadening of our friction solutions portfolio for automotive and industrial applications. These initiatives are a focussed strategy by the Company to diversify into aerospace, industrial, EV and hybrid applications while cementing our leadership in the automotive space. With multiple strategic platforms now in place, strong order visibility, and continued emphasis on technology-led manufacturing, the Company is well positioned to execute its aspirational growth plan of achieving over Rs 2,500 crore in organic revenues over the next five years that could be supplemented through our selective plug and play acquisitions which should further speed up growth.

The Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend of Rs 3.20 per share, citing the companys strong financial performance and robust order book. The board also approved the appointment of Vineet Goel as chief financial officer, effective February 11, 2026. Goel brings over 25 years of global experience across India and Germany, spanning manufacturing, services, and technology-enabled sectors. He has extensive expertise in cash flow management, working capital optimisation, and profitability enhancement, and has led greenfield projects, mergers and acquisitions, and SAP-led finance transformations. In his new role, Goel will oversee financial management, risk governance, and corporate governance frameworks to support the companys long-term growth strategy.