BSE SME Meta Infotech logs in with a bang

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Shares of Meta Infotech was trading at Rs 236.25 on the BSE, a premium of 46.74% compared with the issue price of Rs 161.

The scrip was listed at Rs 225, a premium of 39.75% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 236.25 and a low of Rs 225. About 19.90 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Meta Infotech's IPO was subscribed 155.28 times. The issue opened for bidding on 4 July 2025 and it closed on 8 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 153 to Rs 161 per share.

The IPO comprised 49,80,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of upto 12,45,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of upto 37,35,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 68.90% from 94.94% pre-offer.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to repay in full or in part certain outstanding borrowings, fund capital expenditure for the establishment of new office premises at Andheri East, Mumbai, set up an interactive experience centre at its registered office located at MIDC, Andheri East, Mumbai, and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Meta Infotech on 3 July 2025, raised Rs 22.57 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 14.02 lakh shares at Rs 161 per share to 15 anchor investors.

Meta Infotech provides cybersecurity solutions to large and medium-sized organizations across India. The company delivers comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and services to protect and maintain the integrity of information and systems. As of 31 March 2025, the company employed approximately 265 employees at various levels of the organization.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 218.82 crore and a net profit of Rs 14.50 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

