Latent View Analytics announces resignation of Chief Client Officer

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
With effect from 08 September 2025

Latent View Analytics announced that Krishnan Venkata, Chief Client Officer, (Senior Management Personnel) vide letter dated 07 July 2025 has tendered his resigned from the Company for personal reasons. Krishnan Venkata will be relieved of the services of the Company effective from the close of business hours of 08 September 2025.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

