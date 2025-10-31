DLF consolidated net profit declines 14.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.81% to Rs 1643.04 crore

Net profit of DLF declined 14.55% to Rs 1180.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1381.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.81% to Rs 1643.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1975.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1643.041975.0217.2625.42839.20614.34809.66576.611180.091381.08

