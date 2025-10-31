Mukesh Babu Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 69.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.30% to Rs 3.15 crore

Net profit of Mukesh Babu Financial Services declined 69.67% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.153.0230.48129.471.423.811.373.770.913.00

