Moneywise Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 53.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Moneywise Financial Services Pvt declined 53.55% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.32% to Rs 50.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.50.9060.1162.3872.8310.8621.7110.0420.937.6516.47

