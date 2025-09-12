Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit rises 215.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.99% to Rs 243.71 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Finvest rose 215.85% to Rs 155.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 64.99% to Rs 243.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 147.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.243.71147.7195.6390.00183.6357.88183.5657.81155.4349.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News