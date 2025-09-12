Motilal Oswal Wealth standalone net profit rises 840.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 248.08% to Rs 267.81 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Wealth rose 840.72% to Rs 112.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 248.08% to Rs 267.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.267.8176.9460.6227.85148.1014.89147.6114.60112.0411.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News