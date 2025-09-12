India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 23.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.40% to Rs 662.92 crore

Net profit of India Infra Debt rose 23.48% to Rs 137.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 111.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.40% to Rs 662.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 550.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.662.92550.5893.6090.63137.49111.78137.21111.12137.21111.12

