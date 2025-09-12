Niwas Housing Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 28.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.43% to Rs 113.86 crore

Net profit of Niwas Housing Finance Pvt declined 28.46% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.43% to Rs 113.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 85.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.113.8685.3359.9966.5115.7420.4813.5918.8810.0814.09

