Capital Trade Links standalone net profit rises 178.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.80% to Rs 7.65 crore

Net profit of Capital Trade Links rose 178.43% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.80% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 288.00% to Rs 9.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 111.61% to Rs 35.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

7.655.3235.5516.8056.2155.8355.3350.482.280.6313.303.772.270.6213.263.741.420.519.702.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News