Capital Trade Links standalone net profit rises 178.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 43.80% to Rs 7.65 crore

Net profit of Capital Trade Links rose 178.43% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.80% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 288.00% to Rs 9.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 111.61% to Rs 35.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.655.32 44 35.5516.80 112 OPM %56.2155.83 -55.3350.48 - PBDT2.280.63 262 13.303.77 253 PBT2.270.62 266 13.263.74 255 NP1.420.51 178 9.702.50 288

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

