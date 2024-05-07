Capital Trade Links standalone net profit rises 178.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.80% to Rs 7.65 croreNet profit of Capital Trade Links rose 178.43% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.80% to Rs 7.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 288.00% to Rs 9.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 111.61% to Rs 35.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
