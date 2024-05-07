Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 40.15% to Rs 12.37 crore

Net profit of Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 34.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 40.15% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.11% to Rs 1.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.03% to Rs 70.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.3720.67 -40 70.2078.90 -11 OPM %65.40-93.66 -50.74-2.69 - PBDT0.52-34.78 LP 1.2030.88 -96 PBT0.52-34.78 LP 1.2030.88 -96 NP0.52-34.78 LP 1.2030.88 -96

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

