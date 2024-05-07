Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit declines 67.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Road &amp; Infrastructure Company standalone net profit declines 67.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 44.75% to Rs 87.05 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company declined 67.89% to Rs 29.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 44.75% to Rs 87.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.62% to Rs 160.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 195.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.35% to Rs 326.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 368.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales87.05157.56 -45 326.35368.12 -11 OPM %57.1992.99 -77.1987.87 - PBDT54.32146.38 -63 264.73318.64 -17 PBT42.60128.97 -67 229.19276.01 -17 NP29.2791.15 -68 160.83195.24 -18

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

