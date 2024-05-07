Sales decline 44.75% to Rs 87.05 croreNet profit of Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company declined 67.89% to Rs 29.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 44.75% to Rs 87.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.62% to Rs 160.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 195.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.35% to Rs 326.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 368.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
