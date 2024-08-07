Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Monotype India standalone net profit declines 65.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Monotype India standalone net profit declines 65.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 26700.00% to Rs 2.68 crore

Net profit of Monotype India declined 65.20% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26700.00% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.680.01 26700 OPM %83.58-800.00 -PBDT2.065.92 -65 PBT2.065.92 -65 NP2.065.92 -65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Parliament LIVE: INDIA bloc MPs walk out after minister's statement on Phogat's disqualification

Kedarnath helicopter services to resume on Wednesday, Uttarakhand CM says

Pan masala makers to pay fine from Oct if machines unregistered with taxmen

Who is Asif Merchant: Pak national charged with US assassination plots

LIVE: Godrej Consumer's net profit for Q1FY25 increases 41% to Rs 451 crore

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story