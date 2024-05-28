Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motor & General Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Motor &amp; General Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.45 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 28 2024
Sales rise 21.32% to Rs 1.65 crore

Net profit of Motor & General Finance reported to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.32% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.18% to Rs 6.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.651.36 21 6.205.43 14 OPM %67.88-236.03 -2.90-82.32 - PBDT1.75-1.66 LP 2.33-1.35 LP PBT1.45-1.98 LP 1.16-2.62 LP NP1.45-1.98 LP 1.16-2.62 LP

