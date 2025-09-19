Monsoon rainfall up 7% compared to long period average this season

India Meteorological Department or IMD has stated in a latest update that analysis of weekly overall rainfall distribution during the week-ending on 17th September and the Monsoon Seasons Rainfall Scenario (01.06.2025 to 17.09.2025). The country as a whole, the weekly cumulative All India Rainfall (ending on 17th September) in % departure from its long period average (LPA) is +7%. All India Seasonal cumulative rainfall % departure during this years Monsoon Season Rainfall (01st June to 17th September 2025) is 8%.

