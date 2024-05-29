Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 17.38% to Rs 9.59 crore

Net Loss of Universus Photo Imagings reported to Rs 43.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 34.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.38% to Rs 9.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 196.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 44.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.92% to Rs 32.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.598.17 17 32.4543.22 -25 OPM %-503.13-493.88 --692.23-168.60 - PBDT-42.49-32.67 -30 -186.74-39.23 -376 PBT-42.53-32.74 -30 -186.97-39.50 -373 NP-43.48-34.89 -25 -196.35-44.46 -342

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

