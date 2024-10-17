Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 13.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.42% to Rs 1.95 croreNet profit of Moongipa Capital Finance declined 13.85% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.42% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.952.42 -19 OPM %30.7726.45 -PBDT0.700.76 -8 PBT0.690.74 -7 NP0.560.65 -14
