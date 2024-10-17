Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 13.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.42% to Rs 1.95 crore

Net profit of Moongipa Capital Finance declined 13.85% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.42% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.952.4230.7726.450.700.760.690.740.560.65

